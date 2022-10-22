An electrician would've been needed to get Cincinnati Hillcrest on the scoreboard because Cincinnati College Prep wouldn't allow it in a 50-0 shutout at Cincinnati College Prep Academy on October 22 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati College Prep a 22-0 lead over Cincinnati Hillcrest.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.