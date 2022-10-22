An electrician would've been needed to get Cincinnati Hillcrest on the scoreboard because Cincinnati College Prep wouldn't allow it in a 50-0 shutout at Cincinnati College Prep Academy on October 22 in Ohio football action.
The first quarter gave Cincinnati College Prep a 22-0 lead over Cincinnati Hillcrest.
The Lions registered a 32-0 advantage at intermission over the Rams.
Cincinnati College Prep struck to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Lions put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Rams 2-0 in the last stanza.
