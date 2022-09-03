Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Cincinnati Clark Montessori broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 44-8 explosion on Cincinnati Hillcrest in Ohio high school football on September 3.
Cincinnati Clark Montessori roared in front of Cincinnati Hillcrest 22-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Cougars' offense roared in front for a 38-0 lead over the Rams at halftime.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.
The Rams enjoyed an 8-6 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.