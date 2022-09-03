Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Cincinnati Clark Montessori broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 44-8 explosion on Cincinnati Hillcrest in Ohio high school football on September 3.

Cincinnati Clark Montessori roared in front of Cincinnati Hillcrest 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

