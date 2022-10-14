Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Chillicothe Huntington broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 36-7 explosion on Frankfort Adena in Ohio high school football action on October 14.
Chillicothe Huntington moved in front of Frankfort Adena 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Huntsmen fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Warriors' expense.
Frankfort Adena tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 28-7 in the third quarter.
The Huntsmen avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 8-0 stretch over the final quarter.
