This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Wapakoneta could edge St. Marys 29-22 for an Ohio high school football victory on September 2.
Wapakoneta drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over St. Marys after the first quarter.
The Redskins registered a 15-8 advantage at halftime over the Roughriders.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.
Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Redskins and the Roughriders locked in a 22-22 stalemate.
Wapakoneta's train of momentum chugged along the first overtime-period tracks with a 7-0 points differential.
Last season, Wapakoneta and St. Marys squared off with September 3, 2021 at Wapakoneta High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on August 19, St. Marys faced off against London and Wapakoneta took on Maria Stein Marion Local on August 19 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School. For a full recap, click here.
