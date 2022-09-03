Chardon found extra energy in the extra period to take down Naples First Baptist 31-24 on September 3 in Ohio football.
Naples First Baptist authored a promising start, taking a 6-0 advantage over Chardon at the end of the first quarter.
The Hilltoppers kept a 17-6 halftime margin at the Lions' expense.
Naples First Baptist moved ahead of Chardon 18-17 to start the fourth quarter.
Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Hilltoppers and the Lions locked in a 24-24 stalemate.
Chardon held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the first overtime period.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.