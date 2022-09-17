It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Chagrin Falls Kenston had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Mentor Lake Catholic 14-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on September 17.
Chagrin Falls Kenston drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Mentor Lake Catholic after the first quarter.
The Bombers' offense jumped in front for a 14-0 lead over the Cougars at halftime.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
The Bombers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the fourth quarter.
