It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chagrin Falls Kenston wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 40-33 over Hunting Valley University in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 28.

Chagrin Falls Kenston darted in front of Hunting Valley University 12-7 to begin the second quarter.

