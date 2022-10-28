It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chagrin Falls Kenston wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 40-33 over Hunting Valley University in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 28.
Chagrin Falls Kenston darted in front of Hunting Valley University 12-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Preppers came from behind to grab the advantage 27-25 at halftime over the Bombers.
Chagrin Falls Kenston broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 40-33 lead over Hunting Valley University.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
