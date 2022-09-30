Casstown Miami East used overtime to slip past Troy Christian 21-14 in Ohio high school football on September 30.
Troy Christian authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Casstown Miami East at the end of the first quarter.
Casstown Miami East used overtime to slip past Troy Christian 21-14 in Ohio high school football on September 30.
Troy Christian authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Casstown Miami East at the end of the first quarter.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.
Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Vikings and the Eagles locked in a 14-14 stalemate.
The clock was the only thing that stopped Casstown Miami East, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 first overtime period, too.
Last season, Troy Christian and Casstown Miami East squared off with October 1, 2021 at Casstown Miami East High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 16, Troy Christian faced off against West Milton Milton-Union and Casstown Miami East took on Sidney Lehman Catholic on September 16 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.