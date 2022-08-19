Canfield poked just enough holes in Beloit West Branch's defense to garner a taut, 35-31 victory on August 19 in Ohio football action.

Canfield drew first blood by forging a 20-19 margin over Beloit West Branch after the first quarter.

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.