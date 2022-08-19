Canfield poked just enough holes in Beloit West Branch's defense to garner a taut, 35-31 victory on August 19 in Ohio football action.
Canfield drew first blood by forging a 20-19 margin over Beloit West Branch after the first quarter.
The Cardinals fought to a 21-19 intermission margin at the Warriors' expense.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
The Cardinals put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Warriors 14-12 in the last stanza.
