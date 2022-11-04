Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Canal Winchester Harvest Prep's performance in a 47-16 destruction of Zanesville West Muskingum on November 4 in Ohio football action.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep opened with a 20-9 advantage over Zanesville West Muskingum through the first quarter.

