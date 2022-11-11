Canal Winchester Harvest Prep topped Wheelersburg 25-21 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Wheelersburg authored a promising start, taking a 21-13 advantage over Canal Winchester Harvest Prep at the end of the first quarter.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.