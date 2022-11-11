Canal Winchester Harvest Prep topped Wheelersburg 25-21 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Wheelersburg authored a promising start, taking a 21-13 advantage over Canal Winchester Harvest Prep at the end of the first quarter.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.
Wheelersburg moved ahead by earning a 21-19 advantage over Canal Winchester Harvest Prep at the end of the third quarter.
The Pirates had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Warriors won the session and the game with a 6-0 performance.
Last season, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep and Wheelersburg faced off on November 20, 2021 at Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on October 28, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off against Pomeroy Meigs and Wheelersburg took on Heath on October 28 at Wheelersburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
