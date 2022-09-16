Caledonia River Valley seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 48-34 over Ontario on September 16 in Ohio football action.
The start wasn't the problem for Ontario, as it began with a 17-14 edge over Caledonia River Valley through the end of the first quarter.
Through the early stages of the affair, the Warriors controlled the pace, taking a 31-21 lead into halftime.
Caledonia River Valley broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 48-34 lead over Ontario.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
