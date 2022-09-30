Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Caledonia River Valley's performance in a 48-11 destruction of Marion Harding in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30.
Caledonia River Valley drew first blood by forging a 14-8 margin over Marion Harding after the first quarter.
The Vikings registered a 28-8 advantage at halftime over the Presidents.
Caledonia River Valley stormed to a 48-11 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.