Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Cadiz Harrison Central, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Lore City Buckeye Trail 48-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 26.
The first quarter gave Cadiz Harrison Central a 14-0 lead over Lore City Buckeye Trail.
The Warriors battled back to make it 28-20 at the intermission.
Cadiz Harrison Central struck to a 41-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Huskies outscored the Warriors 7-0 in the final quarter.
