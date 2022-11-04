Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Brookville's performance in a 38-15 destruction of Springfield Northeastern for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4.
Brookville drew first blood by forging a 12-0 margin over Springfield Northeastern after the first quarter.
The Jets stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 18-8.
Brookville stormed to a 24-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Blue Devils added to their advantage with a 14-7 margin in the closing period.
