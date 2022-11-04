Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Brookville's performance in a 38-15 destruction of Springfield Northeastern for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4.

Brookville drew first blood by forging a 12-0 margin over Springfield Northeastern after the first quarter.

