Hannibal River's defense kept Matamoras Frontier under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 70-0 decision on October 21 in Ohio football.
Hannibal River drew first blood by forging a 22-0 margin over Matamoras Frontier after the first quarter.
The Pilots' offense struck in front for a 42-0 lead over the Cougars at the intermission.
Hannibal River struck to a 56-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Pilots avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-0 stretch over the final quarter.
Last season, Hannibal River and Matamoras Frontier squared off with October 22, 2021 at Matamoras Frontier High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on October 7, Hannibal River faced off against Sarahsville Shenandoah and Matamoras Frontier took on New Martinsville Magnolia on October 7 at New Martinsville Magnolia High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
