Hannibal River's defense kept Matamoras Frontier under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 70-0 decision on October 21 in Ohio football.

Hannibal River drew first blood by forging a 22-0 margin over Matamoras Frontier after the first quarter.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.