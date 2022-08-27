Batavia Clermont Northeastern painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian's defense for a 35-14 win for an Ohio high school football victory on August 26.

The first quarter gave Batavia Clermont Northeastern a 14-0 lead over Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.