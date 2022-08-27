Batavia Clermont Northeastern painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian's defense for a 35-14 win for an Ohio high school football victory on August 26.
The first quarter gave Batavia Clermont Northeastern a 14-0 lead over Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian.
The Rockets registered a 21-6 advantage at intermission over the Lions.
Batavia Clermont Northeastern roared to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Lions outpointed the Rockets 8-7 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
