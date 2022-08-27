The Rolling Stones weren't part of the show, but Beverly Fort Frye used the classic band's lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating Bellaire 62-26 in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 27.
The first quarter gave Beverly Fort Frye a 21-7 lead over Bellaire.
The Cadets registered a 41-13 advantage at halftime over the Big Reds.
Beverly Fort Frye thundered to a 54-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cadets, who enjoyed the upper hand in an 8-6 final quarter, too.
