It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Tipp City Tippecanoe wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 14-10 over Bellbrook at Tipp City Tippecanoe High on August 19 in Ohio football action.
A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.
Conditioning showed as the Red Devils outscored the Golden Eagles 7-3 in the final quarter.
