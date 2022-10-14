New Albany found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Pickerington North 16-15 for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
New Albany found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Pickerington North 16-15 for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
The Eagles opened a modest 10-7 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.
Pickerington North moved ahead of New Albany 15-10 to start the fourth quarter.
The Panthers' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing fourth quarter, when they were outscored 6-0 by the Eagles.
Last season, New Albany and Pickerington North squared off with October 15, 2021 at Pickerington North High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 30, New Albany faced off against Gahanna Lincoln and Pickerington North took on Galloway Westland on September 30 at Pickerington North High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.