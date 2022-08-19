Belmont Union Local painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Galena Columbus' defense for a 38-9 win during this Ohio football game.
Belmont Union Local drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Galena Columbus after the first quarter.
The Crusaders bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 13-3.
Belmont Union Local struck to a 32-9 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Jets put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Crusaders 6-0 in the last stanza.
