It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Bellefontaine had to survive its share of thorns while shedding New Carlisle Tecumseh 19-16 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 23.
Bellefontaine jumped in front of New Carlisle Tecumseh 3-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Chieftains registered a 16-0 advantage at halftime over the Arrows.
New Carlisle Tecumseh drew within 16-8 in the third quarter.
The Chieftains enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Arrows' 8-3 advantage in the final quarter.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.