Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan derailed St. Paris Graham's hopes after a 35-34 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14.

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan opened with a 14-12 advantage over St. Paris Graham through the first quarter.

