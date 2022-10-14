Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan derailed St. Paris Graham's hopes after a 35-34 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14.
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan opened with a 14-12 advantage over St. Paris Graham through the first quarter.
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan derailed St. Paris Graham's hopes after a 35-34 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14.
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan opened with a 14-12 advantage over St. Paris Graham through the first quarter.
The Falcons came from behind to grab the advantage 26-14 at halftime over the Raiders.
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 27-26 lead over St. Paris Graham.
The Raiders and the Falcons each scored in the fourth quarter.
Last season, St Paris Graham and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan squared off with October 15, 2021 at St Paris Graham High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 30, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan faced off against Richwood North Union and St Paris Graham took on Springfield Northwestern on September 30 at Springfield Northwestern High School. For a full recap, click here.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.