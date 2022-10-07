Ashville Teays Valley's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Amanda-Clearcreek during a 35-7 blowout at Amanda-Clearcreek High on October 7 in Ohio football action.
The first quarter gave Ashville Teays Valley a 7-0 lead over Amanda-Clearcreek.
The Vikings fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Aces' expense.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
The Vikings put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Aces 21-7 in the last stanza.
