It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Ashtabula Edgewood had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Conneaut 15-14 at Ashtabula Edgewood High on August 18 in Ohio football action.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Conneaut had a 14-7 edge on Ashtabula Edgewood at the beginning of the final quarter.
The Spartans' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing fourth quarter, when they were outscored 8-0 by the Warriors.
