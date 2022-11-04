It didn't look good early, but Ansonia wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 46-6 decision over Springfield Catholic Central on Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4.
Springfield Catholic Central started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Ansonia at the end of the first quarter.
The Tigers kept a 24-6 intermission margin at the Irish's expense.
Ansonia stormed to a 38-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Tigers outscored the Irish 8-0 in the final quarter.
