Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Richwood North Union stopped North Lewisburg Triad to the tune of a 35-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 26.
Richwood North Union drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over North Lewisburg Triad after the first quarter.
The Wildcats' offense thundered in front for a 28-0 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.
The Wildcats held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
