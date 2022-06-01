Dublin Jerome dumped Hudson 18-9 at Hudson High on June 1 in Ohio boys high school lacrosse action.
Neither defense permitted goals in the first quarter, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.
Dublin Jerome opened a narrow 9-6 gap over Hudson at the intermission.
The third quarter gave Dublin Jerome a 15-6 lead over Hudson.
Fireworks started in the final quarter as the two teams finished the period in an 18-9 tie.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
Be a member. Power our sports coverage.
Sports reporters need great teammates, and that's you. If local high school sports reporting is important to you, purchase a Source membership for as low as $4.99 per month. You'll be the MVP of our sports department.