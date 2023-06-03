Olmsted Falls earns narrow win over Columbus St. Francis DeSales Jun 3, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A tight-knit tilt turned in Olmsted Falls' direction just enough to squeeze past Columbus St. Francis DeSales 13-9 for an Ohio boys lacrosse victory on June 3.The Bulldogs opened a thin 7-4 gap over the Stallions at the intermission.Each attack authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-5 edge.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Columbus St Francis Desales High School Olmsted Falls High School Ohio Lacrosse Sports The Economy School Systems Zoology Games And Toys Trending Event Announcements Jun 4 Storybook Trail Sun, Jun 4, 2023 Jun 4 [title of show] Sun, Jun 4, 2023 $27 Jun 5 Storybook Trail Mon, Jun 5, 2023 Jun 5 Open Mic Night 4 Teens Mon, Jun 5, 2023 Free See more / Submit an event Loading…