Fishers Hamilton Southeastern casts spell on Cincinnati Moeller Mar 18, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Yes, Fishers Hamilton Southeastern looked relaxed while edging Cincinnati Moeller, but no autographs please after its 10-9 victory on March 18 in Ohio boys high school lacrosse action.Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 3-3 duel in the first quarter.The Fighting Crusaders took a 6-5 lead over the Royals heading to the intermission lockerroom.Fishers Hamilton Southeastern broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 9-6 lead over Cincinnati Moeller.The Royals maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 3-1 in the fourth quarter.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cincinnati Moeller High School Fishers Hamilton Southeastern High School Ohio Lacrosse Sports School Systems Crime Journalism Trending Event Announcements Mar 19 Living With a Mental Illness Sun, Mar 19, 2023 Free Mar 19 Storybook Trail Sun, Mar 19, 2023 Mar 19 Holistic Harmony Sun, Mar 19, 2023 $20/$35 Mar 19 Hats Off to History at Local Museum Sun, Mar 19, 2023 Free See more / Submit an event