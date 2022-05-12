A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Westerville North nabbed it to nudge past Westerville Central 15-14 during this Ohio boys high school lacrosse game.
The Warhawks showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-4 advantage over the Warriors as the first quarter ended.
An intermission tie at 8-8 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the lockerroom.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Westerville North and Westerville Central locked in a 11-11 stalemate.
The Warriors put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Warhawks 4-3 in the last stanza.
