A sigh of relief filled the air in Cincinnati Anderson's locker room after Thursday's 10-8 win against Lebanon in an Ohio boys lacrosse matchup.
The Raptors drew first blood by forging a 4-3 margin over the Warriors after the first quarter.
Cincinnati Anderson's offense moved to an 8-6 lead over Lebanon at halftime.
The Raptors remained on top of the Warriors through a scoreless third quarter.
The Raptors matched the Warriors' offensive output 2-2 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.
