Cincinnati Hills Christian broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Kings Mill Kings 14-12 in an Ohio boys lacrosse matchup.
The start wasn't the problem for Kings Mill Kings, who began with a 2-0 edge over Cincinnati Hills Christian through the end of the first quarter.
Through the early stages of the affair, Kings Mill Kings controlled the pace, taking a 7-4 lead into intermission.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Cincinnati Hills Christian and Kings Mill Kings locked in a 10-10 stalemate.
The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring 4-2 to finish the game in style.
