Canal Winchester tipped and eventually toppled Delaware Buckeye Valley 9-1 in an Ohio boys lacrosse matchup on May 12.
Canal Winchester opened with a 1-0 advantage over Delaware Buckeye Valley through the first quarter.
Canal Winchester registered a 2-0 advantage at intermission over Delaware Buckeye Valley.
Canal Winchester roared in front of Delaware Buckeye Valley 7-0 to begin the fourth quarter.
