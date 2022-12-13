Xenia Legacy Christian called "game" in the waning moments of a 79-66 defeat of Arcanum Franklin Monroe on December 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
The first quarter gave Xenia Legacy Christian a 17-14 lead over Arcanum Franklin Monroe.
Xenia Legacy Christian called "game" in the waning moments of a 79-66 defeat of Arcanum Franklin Monroe on December 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball.
The first quarter gave Xenia Legacy Christian a 17-14 lead over Arcanum Franklin Monroe.
The Knights opened a meager 38-31 gap over the Jets at halftime.
Xenia Legacy Christian jumped to a 58-49 lead heading into the final quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Knights, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 21-17 fourth quarter, too.
Last season, Arcanum Franklin Monroe and Xenia Legacy Christian squared off with December 4, 2021 at Arcanum Franklin Monroe High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off against West Alexandria Twin Valley South and Xenia Legacy Christian took on Waynesville on December 6 at Waynesville High School. For a full recap, click here.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.