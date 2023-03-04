Westerville South escapes close call with Dublin Jerome Mar 4, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Westerville South showed its poise to outlast a game Dublin Jerome squad for a 62-60 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 4.Tough to find an edge early, Westerville South and Dublin Jerome fashioned a 15-15 stalemate through the first quarter.The Wildcats opened a slim 30-24 gap over the Celtics at the intermission.Westerville South moved to a 46-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.The Wildcats' advantage was wide enough to weather the Celtics' 24-16 margin in the fourth quarter.Last season, Westerville South and Dublin Jerome faced off on March 5, 2022 at Westerville South High School. Click here for a recap.In recent action on Feb. 24, Dublin Jerome faced off against Pataskala Licking Heights . Click here for a recap. Westerville South took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on Feb. 24 at Westerville South High School. For a full recap, click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dublin Jerome High School Westerville South High School Ohio Basketball Sports Technical Terminology School Systems Games And Toys Trending Event Announcements Mar 5 The Challenges of Identifying as LGBTQ in American Society and Mansfield Sun, Mar 5, 2023 Free Mar 5 Storybook Trail Sun, Mar 5, 2023 Mar 5 Something Rotten! Sun, Mar 5, 2023 $15-$39 Mar 6 Storybook Trail Mon, Mar 6, 2023 See more / Submit an event