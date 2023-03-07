Westerville Northside Christian denies Franklin Furnace Green's challenge Mar 7, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save No quarter was granted as Westerville Northside Christian blunted Franklin Furnace Green's plans 66-56 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on March 7.In recent action on Feb. 28, Westerville Northside Christian faced off against Millersport . For a full recap, click here. Franklin Furnace Green took on Fairfield on March 2 at Franklin Furnace Green High School. For results, click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Westerville Northside Christian School Franklin Furnace Green High School Ohio Basketball Sports School Systems Journalism Trending Brinkerhoff Avenue at Park Avenue West is shown here in 1909 Pump & Grind selling ‘pink storm’ smoothies & pancakes to support Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund Martin "Marty" Moritz Spring brings an Ohio fishing forecast One man dead, 2 others wounded in Thursday shooting at M&S Drive-Thru in Mansfield 'It can be heartbreaking:' Lexington falls to Sandusky in district title game Shelby Police Dept. welcomes new officers Galion freshman Harding wins title at Division II Norwalk district wrestling meet 1 woman joins 3 men on the Fugitives of the Week list Mansfield Christian grad's baseball podcast garners national attention Event Announcements Mar 8 Storybook Trail Wed, Mar 8, 2023 Mar 9 Storybook Trail Thu, Mar 9, 2023 Mar 9 Snack & Chats Thu, Mar 9, 2023 Free Mar 10 Storybook Trail Fri, Mar 10, 2023 See more / Submit an event