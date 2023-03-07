No quarter was granted as Westerville Northside Christian blunted Franklin Furnace Green's plans 66-56 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on March 7.

In recent action on Feb. 28, Westerville Northside Christian faced off against Millersport . For a full recap, click here. Franklin Furnace Green took on Fairfield on March 2 at Franklin Furnace Green High School. For results, click here.

Tags