A sigh of relief filled the air in West Alexandria Twin Valley South's locker room after a trying 45-41 test with Arcanum Franklin Monroe at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High on December 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.
West Alexandria Twin Valley South opened with a 12-4 advantage over Arcanum Franklin Monroe through the first quarter.
The Jets came from behind to grab the advantage 23-15 at intermission over the Panthers.
Arcanum Franklin Monroe enjoyed a 34-22 lead over West Alexandria Twin Valley South to start the fourth quarter.
The Panthers fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Jets.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.