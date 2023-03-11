Well worth the ticket: Ottawa-Glandorf outlasts Haviland Wayne Trace in extra sessions Mar 11, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Highlights wouldn't do justice to Ottawa-Glandorf's thrilling, extra time win over Haviland Wayne Trace 62-55 on March 11 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.Haviland Wayne Trace authored a promising start, taking a 16-12 advantage over Ottawa-Glandorf at the end of the first quarter.The Titans' shooting jumped in front for a 26-25 lead over the Raiders at halftime.Ottawa-Glandorf darted to a 37-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Titans and the Raiders locked in a 47-47 stalemate.Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Ottawa-Glandorf and Haviland Wayne Trace locked in a 53-53 stalemate.There was no room for doubt as the Titans added to their advantage with a 9-2 margin in the closing period.Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Haviland Wayne Trace squared off on March 5, 2022 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.In recent action on March 4, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Spencerville and Haviland Wayne Trace took on Toledo Emmanuel Christian on March 4 at Toledo Emmanuel Christian School.For a complete roundup of today's Boys Basketball action, Click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ottawa-glandorf High School Haviland Wayne Trace High School Ohio Basketball Sports School Systems Computer Science Crime Trending Event Announcements Mar 12 Storybook Trail Sun, Mar 12, 2023 Mar 12 Something Rotten! Sun, Mar 12, 2023 $15-$39 Mar 12 Yvette Gonzalez 911 Survivor Sun, Mar 12, 2023 Free Mar 13 Storybook Trail Mon, Mar 13, 2023 See more / Submit an event