Warren John F. Kennedy stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score an 84-43 victory over McDonald in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Warren John F. Kennedy drew first blood by forging a 28-13 margin over McDonald after the first quarter.
The Eagles opened a colossal 53-24 gap over the Blue Devils at halftime.
Warren John F. Kennedy pulled to a 73-37 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Eagles' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 11-6 points differential.
Last season, Warren John F. Kennedy and McDonald faced off on March 5, 2021 at McDonald High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 17, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Hartville Lake Center Christian. McDonald took on Struthers on Feb. 17 at Struthers High School.
