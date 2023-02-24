Warren John F. Kennedy stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score an 84-43 victory over McDonald in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.

Warren John F. Kennedy drew first blood by forging a 28-13 margin over McDonald after the first quarter.

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.