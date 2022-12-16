Warren John F. Kennedy lit up the scoreboard on December 16 to propel past Mogadore for an 87-60 victory on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball

Warren John F. Kennedy opened with a 25-16 advantage over Mogadore through the first quarter.

