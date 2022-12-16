Warren John F. Kennedy lit up the scoreboard on December 16 to propel past Mogadore for an 87-60 victory on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball
Warren John F. Kennedy opened with a 25-16 advantage over Mogadore through the first quarter.
The Eagles' shooting jumped in front for a 40-29 lead over the Wildcats at the half.
Warren John F. Kennedy roared to a 69-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats outpointed the Eagles 26-18 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.
