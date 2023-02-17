Warren John F. Kennedy's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Hartville Lake Center Christian 76-56 in Ohio boys basketball action on Feb. 17.
Warren John F. Kennedy opened with a 23-18 advantage over Hartville Lake Center Christian through the first quarter.
The Eagles fought to a 44-27 half margin at the Tigers' expense.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.
The Eagles avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 17-14 stretch over the fourth quarter.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.