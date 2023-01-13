Warren John F. Kennedy scored early and often to roll over Hartville Lake Center Christian 74-36 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Warren John F. Kennedy opened with a 25-14 advantage over Hartville Lake Center Christian through the first quarter.
The Eagles' offense breathed fire in front for a 45-23 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.
Hartville Lake Center Christian responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 54-36.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Eagles, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 20-0 final quarter, too.
The last time Warren John F. Kennedy and Hartville Lake Center Christian played in a 87-71 game on February 18, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Hartville Lake Center Christian took on Rootstown on January 6 at Rootstown High School. Click here for a recap.
