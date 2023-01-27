Warren G. Harding turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 54-44 win over Youngstown East for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 27.

Warren G. Harding drew first blood by forging a 15-10 margin over Youngstown East after the first quarter.

