Warren G. Harding turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 54-44 win over Youngstown East for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 27.
Warren G. Harding drew first blood by forging a 15-10 margin over Youngstown East after the first quarter.
The Golden Bears showed some mettle by fighting back to a 28-24 halftime margin.
Warren G. Harding jumped to a 42-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Raiders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-11 edge.
