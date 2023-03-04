Van Wert engineers impressive victory over Defiance Mar 4, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Van Wert did exactly that with a 69-43 win against Defiance for an Ohio boys basketball victory on March 4.Van Wert opened with a 17-8 advantage over Defiance through the first quarter.The Cougars registered a 32-23 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.Van Wert stormed to a 51-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.The Cougars hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with an 18-16 advantage in the frame.The last time Defiance and Van Wert played in a 46-43 game on Dec. 17, 2021. For more, click here.In recent action on Feb. 24, Van Wert faced off against Elida . For results, click here. Defiance took on Celina on Feb. 24 at Defiance High School. Click here for a recap.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Van Wert High School Defiance High School Ohio Basketball Sports Games And Toys School Systems Armed Forces Trending Event Announcements Mar 5 The Challenges of Identifying as LGBTQ in American Society and Mansfield Sun, Mar 5, 2023 Free Mar 5 Storybook Trail Sun, Mar 5, 2023 Mar 5 Something Rotten! Sun, Mar 5, 2023 $15-$39 Mar 6 Storybook Trail Mon, Mar 6, 2023 See more / Submit an event