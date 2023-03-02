Van Wert delivers heart-wrenching defeat to St. Marys Mar 2, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Van Wert finally found a way to top St. Marys 56-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 2.Van Wert jumped in front of St. Marys 10-9 to begin the second quarter.The Cougars fought to a 24-22 halftime margin at the Roughriders' expense.St. Marys moved ahead of Van Wert 51-28 to start the final quarter.It took a 28-4 rally, but the Cougars were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.The last time Van Wert and St. Marys played in a 64-59 game on Feb. 8, 2022. For results, click here.In recent action on Feb. 24, St. Marys faced off against Fostoria . For results, click here. Van Wert took on Elida on Feb. 24 at Van Wert High School. For more, click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags St. Marys Memorial Van Wert High School Ohio Basketball Sports School Systems Games And Toys Trending Richland County property transfers: Nearly 200 deeds transferred in February Proposed B&O Bike Trail connector could include $800,000 tunnel under Trimble Road Open Source: Richland County Dog Shelter in 'dire' need of people willing to provide new homes Shelby family thankful, volunteers needed to complete work Demolition of former Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center underway in Mansfield Three new names among Fugitives of the Week list Janelle Lorraine Straw Van Johnson St. Mary Church family celebrates WWII veteran, New Washington native Linus Bishop's 100th birthday Mansfield Sr., Lex, Shelby, Crestview, Lucas, Col. Crawford ready for district tourney Event Announcements Mar 3 Storybook Trail Fri, Mar 3, 2023 Mar 4 Storybook Trail Sat, Mar 4, 2023 Mar 4 Something Rotten! Sat, Mar 4, 2023 $15-$39 Mar 5 The Challenges of Identifying as LGBTQ in American Society and Mansfield Sun, Mar 5, 2023 Free See more / Submit an event