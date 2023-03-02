Too much punch: Canal Winchester Harvest Prep knocks out Worthington Christian Mar 2, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Canal Winchester Harvest Prep had its hands full but finally brushed off Worthington Christian 61-44 on March 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.Canal Winchester Harvest Prep thundered in front of Worthington Christian 22-7 to begin the second quarter.Canal Winchester Harvest Prep opened a giant 35-19 gap over Worthington Christian at the intermission.Canal Winchester Harvest Prep charged to a 50-29 lead heading into the final quarter.Worthington Christian tried to respond in the final quarter with a 15-11 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.The last time Worthington Christian and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep played in a 50-25 game on March 5, 2021. For more, click here.In recent action on Feb. 22, Worthington Christian faced off against West Jefferson . For results, click here. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep took on Utica on Feb. 25 at Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. Click here for a recap.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Worthington Christian High School Canal Winchester Harvest Prep Ohio Basketball Sports School Systems Trending Richland County property transfers: Nearly 200 deeds transferred in February Proposed B&O Bike Trail connector could include $800,000 tunnel under Trimble Road Open Source: Richland County Dog Shelter in 'dire' need of people willing to provide new homes Shelby family thankful, volunteers needed to complete work Demolition of former Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center underway in Mansfield Three new names among Fugitives of the Week list Janelle Lorraine Straw Van Johnson St. Mary Church family celebrates WWII veteran, New Washington native Linus Bishop's 100th birthday Mansfield Sr., Lex, Shelby, Crestview, Lucas, Col. Crawford ready for district tourney Event Announcements Mar 3 Storybook Trail Fri, Mar 3, 2023 Mar 4 Storybook Trail Sat, Mar 4, 2023 Mar 4 Something Rotten! Sat, Mar 4, 2023 $15-$39 Mar 5 The Challenges of Identifying as LGBTQ in American Society and Mansfield Sun, Mar 5, 2023 Free See more / Submit an event