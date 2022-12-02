Uhrichsville Claymont's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Bowerston Conotton Valley 55-31 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 2.
Uhrichsville Claymont opened with a 22-8 advantage over Bowerston Conotton Valley through the first quarter.
The Rockets tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 28-16 at halftime.
Uhrichsville Claymont stormed to a 42-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Mustangs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-5 edge.
