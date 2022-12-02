Uhrichsville Claymont's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Bowerston Conotton Valley 55-31 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 2.

Uhrichsville Claymont opened with a 22-8 advantage over Bowerston Conotton Valley through the first quarter.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.