Sycamore Mohawk pockets narrow victory over Bascom Hopewell-Loudon Mar 3, 2023

Sycamore Mohawk weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 46-45 victory against Bascom Hopewell-Loudon in Ohio boys basketball on March 3.

Sycamore Mohawk darted in front of Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 11-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 26-22 intermission margin at the Chieftains' expense.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon battled back to make it 37-35 in the third quarter.

The Chieftains narrowed the gap 10-9 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Sycamore Mohawk and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off on Feb. 15, 2022 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High School.

In recent action on Feb. 24, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off against McComb. Sycamore Mohawk took on Arcadia on Feb. 24 at Sycamore Mohawk High School.