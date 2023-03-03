Sugarcreek Garaway squeaks past Malvern in tight tilt Mar 3, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Sugarcreek Garaway passed in a 65-61 victory at Malvern's expense on March 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball.Malvern authored a promising start, taking a 17-13 advantage over Sugarcreek Garaway at the end of the first quarter.The Hornets took a 32-31 lead over the Pirates heading to the halftime locker room.Sugarcreek Garaway broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 50-43 lead over Malvern.The Hornets enjoyed an 18-15 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.Last season, Malvern and Sugarcreek Garaway faced off on Dec. 3, 2021 at Malvern High School. For more, click here.In recent action on Feb. 24, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Coshocton . Click here for a recap. Malvern took on West Lafayette Ridgewood on Feb. 24 at Malvern High School. For a full recap, click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sugarcreek Garaway High School Malvern High School Ohio Basketball Sports School Systems Trade The Economy Technical Terminology Journalism Trending Richland County property transfers: Nearly 200 deeds transferred in February One man dead, 2 others wounded in Thursday shooting at M&S Drive-Thru in Mansfield Proposed B&O Bike Trail connector could include $800,000 tunnel under Trimble Road Three new names among Fugitives of the Week list Open Source: Richland County Dog Shelter in 'dire' need of people willing to provide new homes Shelby family thankful, volunteers needed to complete work Demolition of former Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center underway in Mansfield Janelle Lorraine Straw Van Johnson St. Mary Church family celebrates WWII veteran, New Washington native Linus Bishop's 100th birthday Event Announcements Mar 4 Storybook Trail Sat, Mar 4, 2023 Mar 4 Something Rotten! Sat, Mar 4, 2023 $15-$39 Mar 5 The Challenges of Identifying as LGBTQ in American Society and Mansfield Sun, Mar 5, 2023 Free Mar 5 Storybook Trail Sun, Mar 5, 2023 See more / Submit an event